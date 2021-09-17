Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNC. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 10,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.