Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €165.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.36 ($180.43).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €154.90 ($182.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €136.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €129.88. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52 week high of €158.05 ($185.94).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

