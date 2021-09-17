Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $405.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,006,520 shares of company stock worth $2,687,555,946 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

