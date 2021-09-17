Warburg Research Reiterates €148.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €121.67 ($143.14).

SIX2 opened at €116.20 ($136.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €115.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 49.66.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

