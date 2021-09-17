Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 264,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,361. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

