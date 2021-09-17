Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.50. The stock had a trading volume of 72,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,589. The company has a market capitalization of $328.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.