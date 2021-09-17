Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after buying an additional 148,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 411,952 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

KMI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150,443. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

