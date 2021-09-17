Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report sales of $18.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.94 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $18.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $74.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.67 billion to $75.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $71.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.29 billion to $72.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,572,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

