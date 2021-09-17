Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 503,548 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $62,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $171,000.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

