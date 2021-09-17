Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 798,130 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,130 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $41,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 117.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 21.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. Analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

