Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,638 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $77,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 239.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 122.2% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The AZEK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 114,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

