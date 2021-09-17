Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 9,717 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,661 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.19% of Xilinx worth $67,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Xilinx by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 138.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 349,752 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 202,905 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,984 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

