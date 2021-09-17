Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $46.40 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 732,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,397,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.09% of Newmont as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $4,468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Newmont by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 745,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,228,000 after purchasing an additional 221,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

