Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 744,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,049,529. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.