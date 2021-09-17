Westpac Banking Corp Has $37.28 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.77. 366,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,164. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

