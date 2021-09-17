Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.45. The stock had a trading volume of 95,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,995. The firm has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.34. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

