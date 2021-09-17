Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,739 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.3% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $227,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.28. 703,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,286,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.