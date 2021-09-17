Westpac Banking Corp Sells 87,125 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.96. 473,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

