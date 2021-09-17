WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.41

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 122361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,928,301 shares of company stock worth $1,285,231,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

