Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of WGO opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.