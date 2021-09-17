WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

