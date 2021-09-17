WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 13,372 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,190,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

