WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,345,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $97.29 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $99.73. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

