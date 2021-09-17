WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

