WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.71. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

