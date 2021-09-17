WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 93,908 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 93,908 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 80.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 710,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 6.55.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.