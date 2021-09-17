Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,050.00

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and last traded at GBX 1,046 ($13.67), with a volume of 116713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,045.50 ($13.66).

Several research analysts have issued reports on WISE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 895 ($11.69) price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wise in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on the stock.

Get Wise alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 990.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total value of £1,839,600 ($2,403,449.18). Insiders sold 569,990 shares of company stock worth $559,870,400 in the last three months.

About Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.