Woodcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70,577.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $685,744.74 and approximately $70,577.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.72 or 0.07290307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.00383007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.50 or 0.01318461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00119836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.66 or 0.00549779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.87 or 0.00501889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00338808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006281 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

