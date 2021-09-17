World Asset Management Inc Acquires 349 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 199,931 shares of company stock valued at $73,638,203. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $278.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.57. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

