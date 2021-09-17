World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.38.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

