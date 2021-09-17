World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,955 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corning by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

GLW opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

