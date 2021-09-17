World Asset Management Inc Sells 577 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

