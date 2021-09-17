World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $187.72 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.