Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $20.98 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

