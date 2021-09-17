XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPO. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $83.96 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after acquiring an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

