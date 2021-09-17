Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 95,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.21. 1,185,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,415. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

