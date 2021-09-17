Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

