Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Research analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

