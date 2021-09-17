Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. American Water Works posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 27.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

