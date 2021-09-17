Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $545.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $532.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $519.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,272. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117,124.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,132 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

