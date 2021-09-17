Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.77. Avaya reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Avaya by 101.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 702.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avaya by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 78,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $310,000.

AVYA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 321.17 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

