Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post sales of $166.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.64 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $160.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $614.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.02 million to $617.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $661.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $788.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. 1,139,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 439.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

