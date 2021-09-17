Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post $1.26 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.31. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,929. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

