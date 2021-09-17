Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report sales of $754.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $744.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $702.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.45. 937,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,799. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.26. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Earnings History and Estimates for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

