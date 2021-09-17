Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report sales of $754.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $744.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $702.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.45. 937,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,799. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.26. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

