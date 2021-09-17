Zacks: Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Announce $6.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.22 and the highest is $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.71 to $26.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG traded up $5.56 on Thursday, reaching $180.12. 181,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.32. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

