Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

DCI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.31. 519,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Donaldson by 475.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $15,582,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

