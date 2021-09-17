Zacks: Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Post $0.16 EPS

Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255,317 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

