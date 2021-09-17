Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report sales of $799.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.70 million to $825.30 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $918.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. 686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,444. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

