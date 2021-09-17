Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Accel Entertainment also posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million.

Several analysts have commented on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

ACEL stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,380 shares of company stock valued at $848,083. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

