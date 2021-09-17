Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.94) and the lowest is ($3.20). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($3.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.78) to ($10.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BHVN traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. 904,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,546. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $139.66. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
