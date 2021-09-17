Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.94) and the lowest is ($3.20). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($3.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.78) to ($10.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. 904,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,546. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $139.66. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

